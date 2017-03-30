South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, March 29

Paul Pare, 49, was arrested March 29, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Angela Leger, 45, was arrested March 29, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of uttering forgery.
Arthur Keyes, 35, was arrested March 29, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jason Cox, 38, was arrested March 29, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of felony driving under the influence.
Krystal Williams, 30, was arrested March 29, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for insurance fraud.
Larry Skinner, 28, was arrested March 29, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of robbery. He also faces a parole warrant for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
Nelson Watson, 44, was arrested March 29, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of forgery of checks. He also faces a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Rajuan Williams, 21, was arrested March 29, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a felony conviction. He also faces felony probation warrant for robbery.
Robert Callahan, 25, was arrested March 29, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces a misdemeanor probation violation.
Sable Baker, 30, was arrested March 29, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of identity theft.
Tarsha Fluker, 36, was arrested March 29, 2017, by Gulfport Police on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Tracey Dubose, 43, was arrested March 29, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Chad Griffin, 37, was arrested March 29 on the charges of violation of probation and burglary.
James Osborn, 42, was arrested March 29 on a charge of uttering forgery.
Jarred Lee Reynolds, 32, was arrested March 29 on the charges of violation of probation and receiving stolen property.
Jermaine McDonald, 32, was arrested March 29 on a charge of violat5ion of probation.
Eugene Wilson Jr., 48, was arrested March 29 on two counts of motor vehicle theft.
Justin Richardson, 46, was arrested March 29 on a charge of violation of parole.
Paul Ramirez, 32, was arrested March 29 on the charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
