Woman wanted for questioning in teen’s murder is found

A woman wanted on a felony drug charge and for questioning in a murder investigation involving her son has been taken into custody.
Tracey Lavern Dubose, 43, has been apprehended, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday.
Her boyfriend, Eric Lashay Boykin Sr., 45, has not yet been found. He also is wanted on a felony drug charge.
They have been wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tyjuan Johnson, killed in the Crown Hill subdivision about 11:30 p.m. March 20.
Anyone who knows of Boykin’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s criminal investigations division at 228-896-0678.
Dubose’s son, 22-year-old Edward Earl Dubose, is held on at $2 million bond at the Harrison County jail. His charge is murder.
He is accused of shooting Johnson several times in an argument that was not drug-related, sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy has said.
