He was taken to jail on a public drunk charge. Then things got weird.

Things got a little weird after midnight Tuesday when a corrections officer was booking a man into an Alabama jail.
Jesse O’Neal Roberts, 23, of Elkmont, Alabama, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication and was taken to the Limestone County jail for booking when a gun fell out of a body cavity, according to AL.com reporter Ashley Remkus.
In the arrest report, the corrections officer thought Roberts had defecated until the officer noticed a pistol inside of his boxer shorts, AL.com said.
The weapon was Jiminez .38 caliber pistol valued $100.
Officers noted Roberts had been “walking strangely” when he arrived at the jail, and the stolen pistol was found during the body search, said Limestone County sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young.
AL.com reported Roberts racked up more charges after the gun was found, including first-degree promoting prison contraband, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and fourth-degree receiving stolen property.
