Two-time felon accused in statutory rape while awaiting another trial

A felon with a pending drug charge has been arrested again, this time on a charge of statutory rape.
Chadwick Arsenio Stubbs, 27, was arrested Monday after he had sex with a girl under age 16, Harrison County sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said.
Details of the allegations were not immediately available.
Stubbs was held at the county jail with no bond pending an initial court appearance.
He also has a pending hearing in Harrison County Circuit Court on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He had failed to appear in court to answer to that charge, the jail docket shows.
Stubbs has served a short time in prison on two felony convictions from arrests in 2013 — possession with intent to distribute marijuana and simple assault on a police officer.
According to previous Sun Herald reports, Gulfport police narcotics officers arrested him on the drug charge in a traffic stop Dec. 3, 2013. He was released from jail on bond.
Fourteen days later, on Dec. 17, 2013, Gulfport police tried to make contact with a person who was attempting to get into the passenger seat of a car Stubbs was driving. Stubbs tried to hit an officer with his car.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
