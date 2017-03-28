Former bookkeeper accused of embezzling $9,400

A former bookkeeper at Groundscape Inc. has been arrested on an embezzlement charge alleging she stole about $9,400 from the business.
Candace Munford Webb, 52, of Biloxi, is accused of taking the money between December 2014 and July 2014, Harrison County Sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said.
The owner became suspicious when he realized Webb had written several checks to herself over an 18-month period, Judy said.
“She lost her job over it,” Judy said.
Webb, 52, was arrested Monday and released from jail a few hours later day on a $10,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong.
The landscaping business is on John Hill Road in Biloxi.
