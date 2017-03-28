South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, March 27, 2017

Jonathan Schoniwitz, 36, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two charges of possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone and methamphetamine.
Aaron Clark, 28, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of taking away of a motor vehicle and burglary of a vehicle. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and simple possession of marijuana.
Anthony Seymour, 27, was arrested March 27, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a probation warrant for malicious mischief.
Candace Webb, 52, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of embezzlement.
Candy Collins, 39, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple possession of marijuana.
Chadwick Stubbs, 27, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of statutory rape and possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Clifford Keetion, 44, was arrested March 27, 2017, by US Marshals on two charges of sexual battery, one charge of attempted sexual battery and one charge of touching a child for lustful purposes by a person over 18 against a child under 16; molesting.
Crystal King, 33, was arrested March 27, 2017 by D'Iberville Police on a charge of grand larceny.
David Spain, 32, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of careless driving, failure to yield to blue light or siren, driving with a suspended license.
Deangelo Robinson, 25, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant for burglary of all but a dwelling. He is on a hold for MDOC.
Della McGraw Romos, 38, was arrested March 27, 2017, by MBN on a charge of felony theft. She is on a hold for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Dustin Howe, 30, was arrested March 27, 2017, by MDOC on Circuit Court warrants for malicious mischief and burglary of all but a dwelling.
Edwin Desporte, 37, was arrested March 27, 2017, on a probation warrant for controlled substance violations.
Jayme Careno, 38, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of domestic violence, third offense. He also faces a misdemeanor charge on a bench warrant.
Jesse Dickerson, 23, was arrested March 27, 2017, by George County Sheriff's Office on four cournts of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or death.
Juan Benevides, 43, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of careless driving.
Maranda Davidson, 33, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Matthew Hancock, 34, was arrested March 27, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He also faces a charge on a parole warrant for shoplifting and misdemeanor fines for shoplifting and contempt of court.
Matthew McDuffie, 43, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a Circuit Court warrant for grand larceny.
Michael Reeves, 30, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of simple possession of marijuana and an improper turn at an intersection.
Patrick Abercrombie, 27, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of forgery.
Pedro Luna, 38, was arrested March 17, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also has a misdemeanor bench warrant.
Richard Glenn Maples III, 26, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Moss Point Police on charges of receiving stolen property and a probation violation.
Von Dunham, 51, was arrested March 27, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
