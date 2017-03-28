Son of missing Mobile woman arrested after remains found in Alabama

The son of a missing Mobile woman who worked at the Home Depot in Gulfport has been arrested on a murder charge.
WPMI in Mobile reports that Clark Raines, 34, was arrested Monday by Mobile police in connection with the death of his mother, Kay Raines, who was reported missing about two months ago. Clark Raines was also charged with 13 counts of credit card fraud.
Kay Raines was last seen Jan. 29 at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi and the Home Depot in Gulfport, where she was employed.
Although the body of Kay Raines has not been found, WPMI reports that police believe a body found in a wooded area off Highway 225 in Baldwin County is believed to be Kay Raines.
