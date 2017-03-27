Police release picture of man sought in ‘smash and grab’ burglaries

Police released a picture Monday of a man suspected in multiple auto burglaries at businesses off Landon Road.
The man is suspected of crimes police Sgt. Joshua Bromen described as “smash and grab” break-ins of locked vehicles. The pictures were taken from video surveillance footage at a business, he said.
“Somebody is going to recognize this man’s picture,” Bromen said.
Several auto burglaries were reported Monday in the 15000 block of Daniel Boulevard. The burglaries occurred at businesses including Hampton Inn Hotel Suites and Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, Bromen said.
The suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, a white T-shirt and white shoes.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Or tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Biloxi police and Harrison County deputies are investigating similar crimes that could be connected, Bromen said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
