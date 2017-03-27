Update: Murder suspect’s mother, her boyfriend wanted for questioning

A woman and her boyfriend are wanted for questioning in a murder case that alleges her son shot 17-year-old Tyjuan Johnson multiple times, a sheriff’s detective said.
Tracey Lavern Dubose, 43, and Eric Lashay Boykin Sr., 45, also are each wanted on a felony marijuana charge, Lt. Coley Judy said Monday.
Edward Earl Dubose, 22, was arrested on a murder charge hours after Johnson’s fatal shooting on March 20. Edward Dubose is held at the county jail on a $2 million bond.
Johnson was found dead in a driveway when deputies responded to an 11:30 p.m. call reporting shots fired on Hopewell Lane in the Crown Hill subdivision. Deputies reported they were told Dubose and Johnson had argued.
Drugs were not an issue in the shooting, Judy said.
It’s unclear if Tracey Dubose or Boykin were present at the shooting, but they could have information about the criminal case, Judy said. He released information on their descriptions Monday.
Tracey Dubose is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 225 pounds and has brown hair.
Boykin is 6-foot-1, weighs about 205 pounds and has black hair.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s criminal investigations division at 228-896-0678. Investigators also want to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident.
Sheriff Troy Peterson has said details on a possible motive will be withheld until detectives have interviewed witnesses and others who may have information.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
