South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots from March 25, 2017

Shannah Terrell Walker, 34, was arrested March 25, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of a firearm by a felon and a circuit court warrant on a pending charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Amber Cherie Kaufman, 37, was arrested March 25, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Brandon Demond McGilvery, 18, was arrested March 25, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a stolen firearm charge.
Jesse Alexander Hurley, 23, was arrested March 25, 2017, by the D'Iberville Police Department on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and misdemeanor charges of improper lane use, no proof of insurance and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Kasey Renee Stephens, 32, was arrested March 25, 2017, on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Marquise Anton Moore, 27, was arrested March 25, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Marvin Dywayne Tolbert, 41, was arrested March 25, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor charges of discharging a firearm in the city and public drunk.
Matthew Ty Baker, 39, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on March 25, 2017, on an NCIC hit.
Mauricella Anita Flowers, 25, was arrested March 25, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Natalya Dlugolecki, 28, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on March 25, 2017, on a circuit court warrant on a stolen property charge, a bond-jumping charge and was surrendered by a bonding company on pending charges of possession of suboxone and paraphernalia.
Nicole Ann Anderson, 29, was arrested March 25, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department after indictment on an unspecified charge.
Russell Lane Herrin, 34, was arrested March 25, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of possession with intent to deliver meth.
Stacey Jean Brown, 36, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on March 25, 2017, on a court order on failure to appear on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Thaddus Cortez Barnes, 18, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on March 25, 2017, on a stolen firearm charge.
Valarie Anna Warren, 35, was arrested March 25, 2017, by the Diamondhead Police Department on two counts of abuse, neglect, exploitation or simple assault on a vulnerable adult.
