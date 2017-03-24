Man stole a Waveland resident’s car and sold it for $80, police say

A man was arrested by Waveland police Friday after he sold a car he’d stolen for $80, Waveland Police Chief David Allen said.
At 5:40 p.m. Monday, officer Steven Robin responded to a report of a car stolen from a home on Washington Street. After speaking to the car’s owner, the officer issued an alert to watch for it.
Officer Phillip Pavolini less than an hour later saw the car on a trailer in front of a home on Combel Street.
Allen said the man who had the car said Eugene Lacour Jr. had sold it to him as scrap for $80. The man gave police a bill of sale and the car’s key.
On Tuesday, the car owner pressed charges against Lacour. He was arrested Friday on an auto theft charge.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
