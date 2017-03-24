Update: Man gets life for capital murder in ‘senseless, selfish acts’

Jalen Williams, 22, has been found guilty in the capital murder of Lamont Hayes, who was shot during a burglary and attempted robbery that occurred while Hayes was home with his family.
Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Williams to life without parole.
A Harrison County jury convicted him Friday in the July 22, 2014 slaying that occurred on Carson Drive in Gulfport.
The jury believed testimony that Williams and a co-defendant, Rashad Johnson, went into the home, where Hayes was, along with his wife and their three children. Hayes was asleep with their youngest child when the intruders arrived and confronted his children and then his wife in the bathroom, according to testimony.
Joel Smith, District Attorney of Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties
Johnson, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on March 16. His sentencing was deferred until May so he could testify at Williams’ trial this week.
“There are no winners in this case,” District Attorney Joel Smith said.
“We are thankful the victim’s family was able to receive justice this week for their loved one. He was a father, son, husband and friend and was taken from them because of the senseless, selfish acts of these two defendants.”
The state did not seek the death penalty because of the men’s ages at the time of the killing. Williams was 19. Johnson was 17.
Hayes was 41.
Johnson has testified Williams is the one who brought the gun. He said Hayes had pinned Williams on the floor and Williams slid the gun to him during a scuffle.
Hayes was shot twice with a .40-caliber gun. He had wounds in both legs and died of a gunshot wound to his groin the next day.
