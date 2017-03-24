Man denies strangling woman to death but evidence differs, police say

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder Pause

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

1:08 Keep On Smilin'

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

0:20 Two people escape car fire without injury in Harrison County

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

2:36 Looking back at ten years at 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis

1:32 Bay Ratz Marching Battery performs at Second Saturday in Bay St. Louis