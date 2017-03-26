South Mississippi's Most Wanted

The basics: Michael Devane Whitfield, 29, armed carjacking.The details: Whitfield is accused in a Sept. 5, 2016, armed carjacking on Mississippi 57 in Gautier. Whitfield is considered armed and dangerous. Call Gautier police at 228-497-2486 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Regio Derrell Lavant, 30, two counts aggravated assault.The details: Lavant is accused of shooting and wounding two men who were in a pickup truck at Ingalls Avenue and Heidenheim Street on July 10, 2016.Call Pascagoula police at 228-762-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Starlena Woodard, 29, aggravated assault. The details: Woodard is accused in Oct. 25 stabbing of a man during a domestic incident in the 200 block of Stennis Street. Call Biloxi police at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Joseph Baker, 25, felony escape, drug possession. The details: Baker escaped following his Feb. 26 arrest on felony drug charges. Police said they were taking him to a patrol car to go to the Jackson County jail when he broke free and ran. He was last seen in the area of Palmetto Street and Jackson Avenue. Call Moss Point police at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Sean Cao, 38, drug distribution, federal charge of escape.The details: Cao is an international drug dealer who escaped a minimum-security prison in Maryland in 2006. Cao?s mother and brother live in Pascagoula and his father lives in Biloxi. His sister lives in New Orleans. Marshals believe he may hiding in South Mississippi because he is a 'mama?s boy.'Call U.S. Marshals at 601-608-6800 with information.
The basics: Jeromeo Carter, perjury, tampering with a witness, subornation of perjury and conspiracy to commit a crime.The details: Carter is accused of attempting to get someone to sign a false affidavit to help clear a man of felony charge of possession of a weapon by a felon in Moss Point; getting another person to file a false affidavit to the clear the same man; and getting another person to provide false testimony to clear the felon, all between July and August 2015.Call the Jackson County Sheriff?s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: James Harry Morel, 46, touching of a child for lustful purposes, molestation. The details: Morel is accused in the fondling and molesting of a 14-year-old girl in September 2015. Call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 228-466-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Larry Lamond Moody, sale of a controlled substance.The details: Moody is accused in the sale of meth during a undercover buy Nov. 13 in the community of Bexley as part of an undercover probe dubbed ?Operation Showtime.?Call the George County Sheriff?s Department at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Victoria Blackston, sale of a controlled substance.The details: Blackston is one of 24 people accused in the sale of meth during uncover buys Oct. 26 and 28 in Lucedale as part of an undercover probe dubbed ?Operation Showtime.?Call the George County Sheriff?s Department at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Valarie Anna Warren, 35, abuse of a vulnerable adult. The details: Warren is accused of forcing a vulnerable adult to cash two checks totaling $400. An accomplice has already been taken into custody. Call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 228-466-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Larry Douglas Skinner, robbery.The details: Skinner is accused of robbing and threatening a front-desk clerk of $180 cash at the Broadway Inn Express on U.S. 90 on Jan 13. Biloxi police have entered his information in the National Crime Information Center database so authorities nationwide know to be on the lookout for him.Call Biloxi police at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Aaron Lamont Clark, 28, burglary.The details: Clark is accused in a Jan. 26 burglary of a car on the west end of U.S. 90.Call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Joseph Franklin Waits, 35, sale of a controlled substance. The details: Officials say Waits sold the painkiller hydrocodone with acetaminophen in it Nov. 6, 2013. Call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-897-1364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Shannon Marie Broadus, 42, possession of amphetamines. The details: Officials say Broadus was carrying a meth pipe and had other drugs in her car when she was stopped Jan. 19. Call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-897-1364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Chad Aaron Griffin, 37, residential burglary. The details: Griffin is accused in a break-in of an Ocean Springs home and theft of property there. His last known address was in the 2300 block Westbrook Street, Ocean Springs. Call Ocean Springs police at 228-875-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Kenneth William Valenten, 45, possession of a controlled substance. The details: Officials say Valenten had the painkiller Fentanyl on him. The drug was in a needle Valenten then injected into his arm Sept. 11, 2016. Call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-897-1364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Jessica Renae Goldsmith, 26, generation of hazardous waste. The details: Deputies found precursor chemicals used to manufacture meth at Goldsmith’s home on Cates Circle after a neighbor reported suspicions of a possible meth cook there. Call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-897-1364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Derrick Cozell Nix, 43, possession of meth. The details: Officials say Nix was carrying meth and a meth pipe when ran from authorities in January. Call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-897-1364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Crystal Leanne King, 33, grand larceny. The details: King is accused in the theft of electronics from an acquaintance. Call D’Iberville police at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Terri Latese Williams, 27, credit card fraud. The details: William’s is accused of charging items on a credit she opened in someone else’s name, as well as charging items at Kohl’s on another person’s account. Call D’Iberville police at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Woodman Charles Smith, 45, credit card fraud. The details: Smith is accused of using someone else’s bank card to withdraw money from their account. Call D’Iberville police at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Cassie Ann Rhodes, 31, credit card fraud. The details: Rhodes is accused of using someone else’s bank card to withdraw money from their account. Call D’Iberville police at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Randy Tran Chu, 32, felony bad checks. The details: Chu is accused of writing bad checks to casino employees totaling $2,000. Call D’Iberville police at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.
The basics: Justin Daniel Van Someren, 20, attempted uttering forgery. The details: Van Someren is accused of trying to cash a $2,000 forged check at an Ocean Springs business Jan. 6. Call Ocean Springs police at 228-875-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with information.