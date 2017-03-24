South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots from Thursday, March 23, 2017

Cherish Ann Aucoin, 28, was arrested March 22, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Bobby Darrell Waldrop Jr., 26, was arrested March 23, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault.
Demarkese Kwamae Bilbo Williams, 27, was arrested March 23, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.
Hoai Tony Hayes, 48, was arrested March 23, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of sale of controlled substance.
Lee Michael Mayben, 35, was arrested March 23, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Lekeswick Leshun Griffin, 26, was arrested March 23, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Leroy Zean Williams, 46, was arrested March 24, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Amber Leigh Slocum, 25, was arrested March 23, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and is held for sentencing on a conviction of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Austin Gauge Lively, 22, was arrested March 23, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Brandon Wayne Driver, 24, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on March 23, 2017, on two counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count each of credit card fraud and possession of burglary tools. He also is held on an attempted grand larceny conviction.
Erica Lambeth, 32, was arrested March 23, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a hold for MDOC.
Frederick Mack Washington, 18, was arrested March 23, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a hold on a burglary charge from the Concordia Sheriff's Department.
George Edward Varner, 23, was arrested March 23, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of meth and misdemeanor charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of paraphernalia, false information and a misdemeanor probation warrant.
Glenn Luxich, 30, was arrested March 23, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, petit larceny and simple assault domestic violence.
Jessica Shene James, 36, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on March 23, 2017, on a charge of burglary of a residence.
John LeMay, 59, was arrested March 23, 2017, by Bay St. Louis Police on a charge of forgery.
John Maury, 36, was arrested March 23, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on charges of burglary and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Paul Terry Tillman, 39, was arrested March 23, 2017, on a circuit court warrant on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tricia Lynn Scott, 32, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on March 23, 2017, on a circuit court warrant on a burglary charge and a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Truett Mark Schiel, 37, was arrested by the Pass Christian Police Department on March 23, 2017, on a charge of directing/causing a felony to be committed by a person under age 17.
William Earl Frazier Jr., 35, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on March 23, 2017, on a charge of trafficking a controlled substance and a misdemeanor marijuana charge.
Robert Alton White, 30, was arrested March 23, 2017 by MDOC on a probation violation.
