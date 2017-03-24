Crime

March 24, 2017 9:44 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots from Thursday, March 23, 2017

Sun Herald

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, March 23, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Woman's death being treated as a homicide

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos