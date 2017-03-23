Mother drove under the influence with 12-year-old in her SUV, cops say

Misty Dee Karkowski, 35, has been arrested on a felony DUI charge after police said she was driving under the influence of an unknown substance with her 12-year-old daughter in her SUV.
The charge is a felony because this is Karkowski’s third DUI charge in about two years. She was first convicted of DUI in Long Beach in June 2015, Harrison County sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said Thursday.
Her second arrest was in 2016. Judy said Harrison County had arrested Karkowski for driving under the influence at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Wolf River and Big Creek roads.
“They asked her if she smoked marijuana or spice,” Judy said. “She replied yes, she had just smoked some spice earlier.” Spice is a mix of herbs and chemicals often referred to as synthetic marijuana.
Judy said a green, leafy substance had been found in her glove compartment. He said Karkowski was swaying while she stood and leaning against her vehicle for support. The deputy at first thought she might be having a medical episode, Judy said.
A Gulfport officer pulled Karkowski over at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday near U.S. 49 and Pass Road. She failed a field sobriety test, had bloodshot eyes and appeared lethargic, police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.
Bromen said Karkowski’s daughter, who was riding in the 1998 Ford Explorer, was turned over to family members.
Karkowski was booked into the Harrison County jail early Wednesday morning and released on $15,000 bond almost three hours later, the county jail docket shows.
Bromen said blood tests will determine what substance Karkowski ingested. She also was arrested on several misdemeanors: Endangering a child, driving with a suspended license and no proof of liability insurance.
If convicted of third-offense DUI, Karkowski faces one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments