Father, son turn themselves in on charges in fatal gun shop shootout

A father and son have turned themselves in on charges in a gun-shop shootout that killed a father and son.
Michael McCool, 30, faces a murder charge in the Jan. 23, 2016, killings at the McLemore Gun Shop on Mississippi 43 in the Henleyfield community.
Jacob McLemore, 17, and his father, Jason McLemore, 44, died in an exchange of gunfire, according to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.
McCool’s father, Audy McCool, 53, faces a charge of accessory after the fact to murder. The McCool’s turned themselves in Tuesday.
Michael McCool remained in custody Thursday on a $200,000 bond, the jail docket shows.
His father, who has been released, has a $40,000 bond.
