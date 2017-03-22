Cameron May guilty of all charges after short jury deliberation

A Jackson County jury deliberated for about two hours Wednesday before finding Cameron May guilty on charges of kidnapping, sexual battery and two counts of aggravated assault in the 2015 attack on a woman at The Dominion Apartments on Holcomb Boulevard.
May had pleaded not guilty by reason of criminal insanity.
The day of the assault, May said, he stopped at four apartment complexes before deciding to attack the then-manager at The Dominion. He said he chose the site because he didn’t see any security or cameras that could record his actions.
The woman said on the witness stand Tuesday she feared for her life during the attack.
May took the stand Wednesday and told the jury the voice of a demonic god told him he had to “commit an illegal act” to become a god.
