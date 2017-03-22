Man who traded child-porn videos online faces prison time

An Ocean Springs man has admitted accessing a photo-sharing website containing child pornography and trading sexually explicit videos of children via email.
Kristopher Michael Brumfield, 38, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a charge of access with intent to view child pornography.
He faces maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. will sentence him June 20.
A Homeland Security Investigations agent in August 2014 found three user profiles on a website based in another country, Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain said in a news release Wednesday.
Brumfield had created the profiles to access the website to view pornographic images of children, Brittain said. Brumfield began communicating with other users on the website and used his email accounts to trade numerous sexually explicit videos of children, Brittain said.
Brumfield faced stiffer penalties from a three-count indictment returned in August. The indictment said he committed the crimes in Harrison and Jackson counties from February through April 2014.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrea Jones and Glenda Haynes.
