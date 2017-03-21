Testimony: Cameron May talked to women at 4 apartments on day of attack

A man accused in the 2015 beating and assault of a woman in the office of an Ocean Springs apartment complex visited at least three other apartment complexes on the day of the attack, according to testimony Tuesday during the trial of Cameron Dwayne May.
May, 26, of Biloxi, is on trial on charges of kidnapping, sexual battery and two counts of aggravated assault in the Sept. 10, 2015, attack.
May had first come to the Dominion Apartments on Holcomb Boulevard to ask for a rental application. The attack occurred when he returned the same day.
The woman lost consciousness during the attack, she said on the witness stand, and awoke to a bloodied face, broken jaw and bruises all over her body.
She didn’t realize she had been raped, she said, until afterward when she saw her panties on the floor along with her shoes and glasses, which had come off in the struggle. She also suffered a bleed on her brain. Her office had been ransacked.
A rape kit and DNA collected during a physical examination confirmed she had been raped.
Three women testified Tuesday afternoon that May came into different complexes where each were employed and told all three he was looking for a place to rent.
Each of the women said May made them feel uncomfortable.
They told police about the visit after they realized he was the same man charged in the Ocean Springs attack.
One of the agents said she felt so uncomfortable that she asked another agent to meet her in an apartment she planned to show May.
The woman said May abruptly left when the second agent showed up to assist the first one.
May admitted Tuesday to attacking and sexually assaulting the woman, though he at one point denied that.
The state rested its case against May early Tuesday evening. The defense will start arguing its case early Wednesday morning.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments