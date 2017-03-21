Agents say he dropped off heroin to a 21-year-old who took it and died

The investigation of a suspicious drug overdose led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man accused of delivering the heroin.
Chance L. Kellar, 20, of Picayune, was arrested at his home on Sam Mitchell Road on a charge of conspiracy to transfer heroin, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy said in a news release Tuesday.
Kellar’s arrest came after a joint investigation of the Jan. 28 death of Devan Bailey Spiers, 21. Dowdy said a small amount of heroin was found near where Spiers died, which raised investigators’ suspicions.
Transfer of a controlled substance is similar to possession with intent to distribute. But on the latter charge, a drug may or may not have been delivered. A transfer charge applies when a drug allegedly has been delivered.
MBN agents and Pearl River County sheriff’s narcotics officers began examining the circumstances and identified Kellar as a person of interest, Dowdy said.
Kellar was arrested Friday and held at the Pearl River County jail on a $20,000 bond.
“This suspect’s arrest should send a clear message that MBN, along with its federal, state and local partners, will thoroughly investigate drug overdose deaths and bring those responsible to face justice,” Dowdy said.
Sheriff David Alison said Spiers’ family cooperated with the investigation.
“I feel for the Spiers family on the tragic loss of their son Devan, and hope the results of this investigation will provide them with some amount of comfort,” Alison said.
MBN spokeswoman Delores Lewis said there is no state law to charge a person with a drug-related death.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
