Woman's death being treated as a homicide

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigator Lt. Jeff Smith says that there are gangs in Jackson County, but law enforcement has it under control. However, he said that when they do commit serious crimes, they tend to be very violent. He also said gangs are involved in every aspect of the drug trade.
Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania, District Attorney Joel Smith and Violet Willis, cousin of 5-year-old murder victim Ja’Naya Thompson react to Alberto Garcia receiving the death penalty on Wednesday for her death and sexual assault.
A man accused a Bay St. Louis police officer of choking him while he lay in a hospital bed at Hancock Medical Center. In response to a Sun Herald public records request, the city released body camera footage from the incident. The footage, however, cuts off before the time the alleged brutality occurred.
Murder victim's sister, Sherry Wright, speaks out about the resentencing of Stephen McGilberry on four counts of capital murder. McGilberry was 16 when he beat four people to death with a baseball bat. Now 37, he is eligible for resentencing after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.