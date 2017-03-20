Woman's death being treated as a homicide

Gautier Sgt. Neil Crocker discusses a missing persons case and the connection to some remains found in Jackson County.
Margaret Baker mbbaker@sunherald.com

Gang activity tends to be violent

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigator Lt. Jeff Smith says that there are gangs in Jackson County, but law enforcement has it under control. However, he said that when they do commit serious crimes, they tend to be very violent. He also said gangs are involved in every aspect of the drug trade.

Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

A man accused a Bay St. Louis police officer of choking him while he lay in a hospital bed at Hancock Medical Center. In response to a Sun Herald public records request, the city released body camera footage from the incident. The footage, however, cuts off before the time the alleged brutality occurred.

'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

Murder victim's sister, Sherry Wright, speaks out about the resentencing of Stephen McGilberry on four counts of capital murder. McGilberry was 16 when he beat four people to death with a baseball bat. Now 37, he is eligible for resentencing after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

