Marshals nab felon on fugitive warrant in recent Biloxi home burglary

A felon indicted on a weapons charge faces a new charge alleging he burglarized a Biloxi home less than two weeks ago.
The U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Wayne Marc Williams, 25, of Biloxi, Monday in Jackson County, Biloxi police Detective Tom Lamb said. They found Williams at an apartment complex on Adam Road, he said.
The home burglary was reported March 8 in the 2300 block of Carter Road, Lamb said. The home is in the Bay Vista subdivision.
Williams had been out of jail less than a week before the burglary. He was arrested March 3 on charges of violating a restraining order and two counts of contempt of court, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
His felony conviction involves an armed robbery in 2010 at a Pizza Hut on Pass Road, where he and his sister both worked. Williams was not on duty when his sister reported a gunman had held up the restaurant, previous reports show.
Williams’ pending weapon charge involves an eight-inch butcher knife reportedly found in his vehicle in a traffic stop in Biloxi in 2015. A Harrison County grand jury has indicted him.
Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong issued an arrest warrant in the recent burglary and set Williams’ bond at $25,000.
Anyone about the burglary is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or its criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112. Or tipsters can call Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
