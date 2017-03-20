Investigator: Body found in Jackson County may be missing Gautier woman

Gautier police are looking into whether a decomposed body discovered behind a church over the weekend is that of a woman reported missing in February.
“We have reason to believe it is her,” Lt. Danny Patrick said Monday, though he said he could not yet go into detail about any possible evidence.
Members of Pine Grove United Methodist Church discovered the decomposed remains of a woman in the woods behind their church over the weekend.
Since then, Patrick said investigators have been working to determine if the remains are that of Amanda Hicks, 37, of Gautier.
Hicks hasn’t been seen since Feb. 8, when her live-in boyfriend, James Vanlaningham, 56, is accused of setting fire to the home they shared at the Santa Maria RV Park Marina on Martin Bluff Road in Jackson County. Vanlaningham, authorities said, also goes by the alias, James Mills.
He is currently jailed in Jackson County on a first-degree arson charge. He is accused of setting fire to the couple’s mobile home. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and has refused to cooperate with authorities in the missing person investigation.
Neighbors reported last seeing Hicks on Feb. 8 when she left the trailer park with Vanlaningham in her 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Vanlaningham was first taken into custody about eight hours after he was last seen with Hicks in Mississippi. Authorities in Escambia County, Ala., arrested Vanlaningham on suspicion of DUI after he was involved in a wreck there, Patrick said.
Since the remains were discovered Saturday, Patrick said, investigators have collected a DNA swab from a relative of the missing woman.
The investigation is continuing.
To report information, call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
