South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, March 19, 2017
Erica Wess, 34, was arrested March 19, 2017, by Pre-Trial Services on charges of tampering with a witness and offering a bribe.
Amelia Brown, 22, was arrested March 19, 2017, by Gautier Police on an NCIC hit. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, simple assault.
Cory Rogers, 24, was arrested March 19, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on two charges of felony possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge from Bay St. Louis Police on contempt of court for failure to make restitution.
Eddie Casey, 36, was arrested March 19, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana in a vehicle, careless driving, following too close, speeding, no proof of insurance.
Shane Norton, 36, was arrested March 19, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Soterrial Doby, 47, was arrested March 19, 2017, by Moss Point Police on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Thomas Oswalt, 28, was arrested March 19, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, March 19, 2017 by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.
Comments