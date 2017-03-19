Obituaries
Sports
Business
Classifieds
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Local News
Bicentennial
Communities
Cruisin The Coast
Latest News
Business
Casinos
Crime
DHS
Military
Politics
Crawdaddy
Weather
State
Nation & World
By the Way
Hurricane Katrina
Sports
Sports
High School
Outdoors
New Orleans Saints
Biloxi Shuckers
Southern Miss
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
New Orleans Pelicans
Auto Racing
Blogs & Columnists
Keeping Score
Patrick Magee
Patrick Ochs
Rick Cleveland
Brian Allee-Walsh
Politics
Politics
Living
Living
Religion
Food & Drink
@Home
Health & Fitness
Engagement/Wedding Ads
Marquee
Calendar
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Ask the Expert
TV Guide
Blogs & Columnists
Desk Life
Lannie & Granny
Entertainment
Entertainment
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras Maps
Arts and Culture
Celebrities
Comics
Dining
Horoscopes
Framed Photos
Movie News & Reviews
Blogs & Columnists
Throwing Shade
C'est La Vie
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
More Opinions
Letters
Sound Off
Cartoons
Blogs & Columnists
Paul Hampton
Charlie Mitchell
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
About Us
Crime
March 19, 2017 11:40 AM
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, March 18, 2017
Gary Landon Davis, 38, was arrested Saturday on a gaming violation charge.
Brian Christopher Walker, 43, was arrested Saturday by the Gautier Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Charles C. Booker was arrested Saturday by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Dannie Hubbard Hayes was arrested Saturday by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Eddie James Casey, 36, was arrested Saturday by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
1
of 6
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
The charges are listed as shown on county jail dockets.
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Crime
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:17
MS Band of Choctaw Indians Cub Scouts help celebrate Bicentennial
Pause
3:41
His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
2:05
Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times
21:17
Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning
2:19
Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning
0:51
Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video
1:57
Moss Point's new police chief talks about his priorities
1:38
Eat healthy, live longer
2:05
Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?
1:02
His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
4 days ago
Video surveillance shows suspect in Tay's Barbeque break-in
2:34
4 days ago
Video surveillance shows suspect in Tay's Barbeque break-in
0:53
10 days ago
Federal agents raid Ocean Springs home
0:09
10 days ago
Ocean Springs police searching for suspects in commercial burglary
View more video
Crime
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, March 18, 2017
‘Incapacitated’ dad faces additional charges in Jackson County
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, March 17, 2017
Trial set for Monday in alleged sexual assault of apartment worker
Teen jailed in Ocean Springs business burglaries
Editor's Choice Videos
Comments