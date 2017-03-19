‘Incapacitated’ dad faces additional charges in Jackson County

A three-year-old boy was safe and uninjured at his grandmother’s house Sunday, but his father is facing several charges after sending rescuers searching for the child.
Jason Albert Necaise, 36, reported his son missing from the Old Ocean Springs Road area at about 2 p.m. Saturday. Search dogs and first-responders were out looking for the boy, the sheriff’s office said, when deputies found a note in the house.
Friends, who left a phone number in the note, said they had taken the boy with them after they found Necaise “incapacitated,” Sheriff Mike Ezell said. Deputies located the boy at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and turned him over to his grandmother.
The Mississippi Department of Human Services is investigating.
In addition to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Necaise was charged with possession of marijuana and false reporting of a crime.
All three charges are misdemeanors. His bond was set at $2,000, the county jail docket shows.
Staff Writer Jeff Clark contributed to this report.
