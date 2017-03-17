Trial set for Monday in alleged sexual assault of apartment worker

A Biloxi man is set for trial Monday in the kidnapping, rape and beating of a woman while she was working at an Ocean Springs apartment complex.
Cameron Dwayne May, 26, was originally charged with aggravated assault in the Sept. 10, 2015, attack. He now faces charges of kidnapping and sexual battery and two counts of aggravated assault.
Jury selection will begin Monday.
May has been held without bond since his Sept. 21, 2015, arrest in Okaloosa County, Florida. He fought extradition to Mississippi, but a governor’s warrant was issued for his return.
Ocean Springs police said May went to the office of The Dominion Apartments on Holcomb Boulevard and requested a rental application. He returned a little later, police said, and came up behind the 33-year-old single mother as she sat alone.
The woman was choked, beaten and forced to the floor, where she was sexually assaulted, police said.
The woman’s jaw was broken in several places and her ear lacerated, which police said resulted in one aggravated-assault charge. The second was the result of May allegedly choking the woman.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments