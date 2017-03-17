Teen jailed in Ocean Springs business burglaries

A teen arrested Friday in Ocean Springs broke into two businesses, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Chuck Jackson said.
The 17-year-old is accused in a March 9 break-in at Shoreline Realty on Government Street and a Dec. 16 burglary at Quakes Ice Creamery on U.S. 90, Jackson said.
In the Shoreline Realty burglary, surveillance video recorded the person who broke in through a back door and ransacked the business.
In the other break-in, the robber couldn’t get in through the drive-up window, so he forced a front door open, police said. He got into the ice cream shop’s register and left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The teen is being held at the Jackson County youth jail.
To report crime in Ocean Springs, call the Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments