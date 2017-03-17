Gulfport man accused of sex crime against child

A Gulfport man arrested on a charge of sexual battery is accused of having sex with a 5-year-old girl, Harrison County Sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said Friday.
An investigation began after the child’s mother reported the allegation shortly after the child told her mother about the alleged Jan. 28 sex crime. The child confided in her mother Feb. 1, and the mother reported it to deputies the same day, Judy said.
The child underwent a hospital examination and interviews with officials before charges were filed in the case, Judy said.
A warrant for sexual battery was issued for the 38-year-old shortly thereafter. St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputies later found the man and took him into custody.
The suspect is jailed in Harrison County on a $250,000 bond set by Judge Brandon Ladner.
The Sun Herald does not identify suspects of sex crimes unless it is more than one felony charge, they are in a position of trust or authority or they are indicted.
The investigation is continuing.
