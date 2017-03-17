South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, March 16, 2017

Taurean Campbell, 27, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of accessory after the fact. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of providing false information.
Andrena Armour, 31, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Biloxi Police on six counts of felony possession of counterfeit bank notes or other instrument with intent to utter.
Brady Evans, 35, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Carlton Campbell, 37, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He also faces misdemeanor charges of fishing without a license, contempt of court, violation of probation, and two charges of failure to appear in court.
Charles Evan Ford, 22, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Christian Taylor, 19, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on charges of burglary of a dwelling and three counts of directing a minor to commit a felony.
Farrell Dupuy, 40, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Geroge Jones Jr. 46, was arrested March 16, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Harold Callahand, 46, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of DUI first offense.
James Swanner IV, 42, was arrested March 16, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for manufacture of a controlled substance.
John Ingulia, 27, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of grand larceny. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
Joshua Miller, 32, was arrested March 16, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for manufacture of a controlled substance.
Keith McMahon, 39, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, all others. He also was charged on a misdemeanor bench warrant.
Larry Wilborn, 43, was arrested March 16, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for uttering forgery.
Otelia Basurto, 52, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of controlled substance violations, amphetamine.
Paul Tran, 50, was arrested March 16, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Robert Foxen, 19, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
Robert Gilbert, 29, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, domestic violence.
Roy Moody, 42, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Verna Valentine, 56, was arrested March 16, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI first offense, expired license, expired tag and no insurance.
