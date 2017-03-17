Employee’s discovery leads to upgrade for Long Beach man’s DUI charge

Charles Glenn is facing up to five years in prison after the city discovered he has two convictions for driving under the influence.

An employee from an auto parts store called police in August to report Glenn appeared to be intoxicated. A Long Beach police officer saw Green’s truck, noticed he had an expired tag and pulled him over on Railroad Street, Assistant Chief Alan Bond said.

Bond said the officer could smell alcohol on Glenn’s breath. Glenn refused a breath-analyzer test, so the officer secured a warrant to test his blood. That later showed Glenn was intoxicated, Bond said.

The officer also ran a check on Glenn’s driver’s license, finding the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office had arrested him on a DUI charge in May 2015. Glenn was later convicted in the case.

A Municipal Court employee discovered Glenn’s third DUI charge, from February 2012 in Long Beach. The conviction had not been logged into the state Department of Public Safety database, which was why it did not show up during the license check, Bond said.

Law enforcement agencies in Mississippi have been working to improve DUI recordkeeping so they can get repeat offenders off the road.