Pearlington woman headed to prison in ‘buckets of meth’ case

A Pearlington woman arrested while trying to sell meth at a truck stop as federal agents drained buckets of meth-laced toilet water from her home is headed to prison.
Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced Chiquita Acker, 40, to the maximum 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release on a meth-conspiracy charge. He fined her $5,000.
Acker brought the meth to Harrison County during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.
Federal agents arrested Acker on April 8 as she tried to sell 2 pounds of meth at the Flying J Travel center in Gulfport.
As agents were taking her into custody, other agents went to Acker’s home. From outside it, they heard a toilet flushing repeatedly. They tore open a drain pipe and collected three gallon buckets of wastewater that later tested positive for meth.
Tosh “Bugga” Humphrey, 36, of Slidell, and Roy “Red” Tatum, 41, of Palestine, Texas, also were arrested. They are serving five-year sentences for drug racketeering.
