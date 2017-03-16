California man sentenced for shipping meth to Pascagoula

A California man who was on parole when he directed the shipment of 14 pounds of meth into Pascagoula is headed to prison for 20 years.
Judge Sul Ozerden on Thursday also fined Michael Eugene Moore, 44, of Fresno, $5,000 and ordered three years under post-release supervision.
Moore pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge in the case in October, and the judge ordered the maximum sentence.
Four other accomplices received prison time of four to 23 years.
The meth was shipped to Pascagoula using several shipping companies and involved co-conspirators in the Fresno area and around South Mississippi.
In March and September 2015, two of the meth shipments came to Jackson County, though Moore said he had been trafficking the drugs for about four years.
At the time of the arrest, authorities were able to seize meth that been shipped to Pascagoula.
Moore was taken into custody in Fresno.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments