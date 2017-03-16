Fugitive considered armed and dangerous may be in Pascagoula

U.S. marshals are searching for an international drug dealer who escaped in 2006 and may be hiding in the Pascagoula area, U.S. Deputy Marshal David Ablondi said in press release.
Sean Cao, also known as Sean Vanle or Chuong Cao, is considered armed and dangerous.
Cao, 38, who has been on the run since escaping a minimum-security prison in Maryland, was convicted in 2004 of distributing more than 200 pounds of marijuana and bringing millions of dollars into the United States.
He may be using another identity and working in a nail shop or salon, the release said.
A native of Vietnam, Cao is 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right arm that says “In Loving Memory Tom Lam”. He has been in the U.S. since he was 2.
To report information, call the U.S. Marshals Service at 601-608-6800.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments