Gulfport couple allegedly stole truck from casino parking lot

Police have arrested Leslie Marie Newell, 34, and Brandi Nacole Newell, 40, on one charge each of motor-vehicle theft.
The victim reported her 2003 Chevrolet Silverado stolen at 2:36 a.m. Thursday from the parking lot of Island View Casino Resort on U.S. 90. The victim said the keys to the vehicle had been taken from a leather jacket, which was stolen in the casino. Surveillance video helped police quickly identify the suspects.
The married couple was arrested about three hours later at their home on Roberts Avenue. Police located the vehicle on Courthouse Road.
The Newells were taken to the Harrison County jail, where Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bonds of $30,000 each.
