Gulfport police looking for person of interest in hit and run that left one dead

Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Broman said the police need your help finding a person of interest involved in an accident Wednesday night that killed a pedestrian.
Bromen said in a press release that police went to do a welfare check just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Polk Street near Ohio Avenue. He said they found a man lying unconscious in the road.
He said the man, who was in his 50s, was suffering from an injury sustained by being struck by a vehicle. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has not released the identity of the deceased.
The death is under investigation by the Gulfport Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit.
If you have any information on this accident, call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.
