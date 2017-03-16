He grabbed a 5-foot wooden post and assaulted the teenager, police say

Police arrested a man accused of attacking a teenager with a 5-foot wooden post outside the boy’s home on Saturday.
Gregory Wayne Johnson, 58, of Bay St. Louis, faces a charge of aggravated assault.
Bay St. Louis Police Capt. Wes Mayley confirmed Wednesday that officers responded to a report of an assault involving a juvenile victim at the Sheffield Park apartment complex, located on Carroll Avenue on the north side of U.S. 90, about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The victim, a 16-year-old male, was taking trash to the dumpster when Johnson, who lives in another unit at the apartment complex, began verbally harassing him. The teen argued with the man, and the situation became heated, Mayley said.
The teenager had spilled some trash on the ground on his trip to the dumpster and after the initial confrontation with Johnson, went inside and retrieved a broom to clean the mess. When he went back outside, Johnson continued to harass him, Mayley said.
The juvenile waved the broom in Johnson's direction while telling him to stay away, but the situation soon escalated.
Mayley said Johnson picked up a wooden post and swung it. The teenager tried to block the attack, sacrificing his hand to the blow.
“He tried to tell the older guy to stay away from him by using the broom, so the guy picked up the post and swung it,” the captain said. “(The) post caught his fingers and likely broke a couple of them.”
When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they took Johnson into custody. Johnson reportedly told them that he did not strike the teenager and that the juvenile broke his fingers by falling off his bike. But a neighbor who witnessed the incident gave a signed statement to police.
Mayley said the witness account pointed to Johnson as the “primary aggressor” in the situation.
It’s unclear why or how the argument began.
Johnson was booked at the Hancock County Jail and released Sunday after posting a $50,000 bond.
