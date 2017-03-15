Video surveillance shows suspect in Tay's Barbeque break-in

Surveillance video shows the suspect in a break-in at Tay's Barbeque in Moss Point. Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspect.
Moss Point police

Crime

Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

A man accused a Bay St. Louis police officer of choking him while he lay in a hospital bed at Hancock Medical Center. In response to a Sun Herald public records request, the city released body camera footage from the incident. The footage, however, cuts off before the time the alleged brutality occurred.

Crime

'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

Murder victim's sister, Sherry Wright, speaks out about the resentencing of Stephen McGilberry on four counts of capital murder. McGilberry was 16 when he beat four people to death with a baseball bat. Now 37, he is eligible for resentencing after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

