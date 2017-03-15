Police say he stole an iPhone off the front desk of the hotel

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in the theft of a cell phone at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino late last year.
Officer Michael Wheeler said the suspect, a white male about 6-foot-3, tall, thin build with thin hair or balding and tattoos on his upper arms, was seen on surveillance video taking a cell phone at the front desk of the Beau Rivage hotel and concealing it in his pants. The suspect also may wear an earring in his left ear.
The incident happened in the early morning hours, about 4 a.m., Wheeler said. The cellphone was an iPhone 6, he said.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Wheeler at 228-702-3054 or Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Biloxi Police Department. 228-392-0641.
