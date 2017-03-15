Biloxi man arrested in burglary at Josette’s

A Biloxi man already in custody on another charged was arrested Wednesday in a break-in at Josette’s in Biloxi.
Biloxi Police arrested Ryan Austin McMillin, 26, of Biloxi, on a charge of commercial burglary. A burglary had been reported March 9 at the costume, fabric and dancewear shop on Howard Avenue. Police said surveillance footage helped police identify McMilin.
He was arrested on the burglary charge at the Harrison County jail where he was being held on a parole violation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge Bruce Strong set his bond at $50,000.
The jail docket shows nine arrests for McMillin dating to 2011 that include drug and driving charges, felony escape and public drunk. The commercial burglary charge is his 10th arrest since 2011.
