Former DMR worker, co-defendant headed to prison for distributing meth

A former state worker and another man arrested on federal charges for distributing meth in Jackson County are headed to prison for their crimes.
Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced Elizabeth “Libby” Denyer and Dustin Powell on Friday on a federal charge of distributing meth.
The judge sentenced Denyer, a former employee of the state Department of Marine Resources and the University of Southern Mississippi’s Cedar Point office in Ocean Springs, to a six-year prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release. Denyer is also the daughter of Ocean Springs Alderman Greg Denyer.
The judge sentenced Powell to eight years and three months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
The judge also fined Denyer and Powell $5,000 each.
A federal grand jury had indicted the duo on charges accusing them of distributing 50 or more grams of meth in Jackson County since August 2014.
The grand jury indicted Denyer on an additional meth conspiracy charge.
Both Denyer and Powell later agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges.
The judge allowed the two to remain free pending their designation to a federal prison.
Twelve people wrote letters to the judge urging him to allow Denyer to remain free so she could continue to be with her daughter.
Among those who wrote on Denyer’s behalf was Robert Hirsch, former superintendent of the Ocean Springs School District, along with several of Denyer’s friends and family and former teachers.
Denyer’s former employer, Thomas Reynolds, also wrote on her behalf, saying Denyer had turned her life around after her arrest and was doing well in her career in the insurance business.
“Libby is a devoted mother,” Reynolds said. “She consistently spent her off-work hours with her child and her parents. They have a strong family bond.”
Reynolds urged the judge to allow Denyer to remain free so she could continue to raise her child.
“Libby has repeatedly expressed regret for the mistakes she made,” Reynolds wrote. “They were done prior to her becoming pregnant and prior to coming to work for us. We have seen nothing to indicate illegal or unethical behavior and believe that she will not have another occurrence.”
Hirsch echoed the sentiment.
“Libby had actually reached the point of turning her life around upon the birth of her baby, reassessing and changing her life priorities in order to provide for her child while redirecting her own future,” Hirsch wrote. “Unfortunately, the past caught up to her at a time when she had begun to move into this new direction, seek personal and financial stability, establish a new persona (including volunteer work for Louisiana flood victims and the domestic violence center), and kick off a successful career in insurance.”
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments