Police arrest man on murder charge in death of Gulfport woman

Police say a Gulfport man strangled a woman to death at her home in the 4700 block of 11th street the morning of March 2.
Gulfport police arrested 34-year-old Willie Cenales on a murder charge.
Police took Cenales to the Harrison County jail after he was booked at the Gulfport Police Department.
Justice Court Judge Louise D. Ladner set Cenales' bond at $2 million.
Lt. Matt Thomas said Cenales and Brown knew each other.
Gulfport police worked with Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove, the state medical examiners office and the Mississippi state crime lab.
Thomas said police waited to alert the media because they didn't want to undermine the investigation.
Police did not believe Cenales posed any additional threats to society, Thomas said.
The motive behind the killing is not yet clear, Thomas said.
Cenales’ only previous arrest, according to the Harrison County jail docket, is a 2011 arrest for misdemeanor public drunk and public profanity. He also was cited for contempt of court. He subsequently was charged with contempt of court for failure to appear in February 2015 and failure to pay old fines in April 2015.
Sun Herald will update this story.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
