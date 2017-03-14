He has sued authorities for excessive force, but now he’s in jail again

A former Jackson County jail detainee who sued the county and the Sheriff’s Department in 2013 on allegations accusing deputies of assaulting him is back in the jail where he claims he was mistreated.
Deputies early Monday morning arrested Dwight Ray Braswell, 39, of Ocean Springs, on one count each of misdemeanor DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of trespassing, the Jackson County jail docket shows.
Details about the arrest had not been released by Tuesday, though Sheriff Mike Ezell said officials are going to release information about the case.
Braswell remains jailed in Jackson County.
Suing Jackson County
In 2013, Braswell filed suit against Jackson County, former Sheriff Mike Byrd, and several other jail deputies alleging he was the victim of civil and constitutional violations when sheriff’s deputies took him into custody and placed him in a restraint chair with a “spit bag” placed over his head and beat him.
Braswell alleged the abuse and cruel and unusual punishment occurred after he was taken into custody in Jackson County in April 2012 on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Braswell also claimed he was placed in a holding cell before he was taken to the hospital for treatment of a laceration. He also alleged a deputy kicked him in the groin as Braswell was getting out the patrol car at the hospital.
Other allegations included that a deputy dug his finger into a cut on Braswell s’ hand, and a deputy dragged him out of the hospital emergency room.
When he was allegedly placed in the restraint chair with a “spit bag” over his head, Braswell claimed deputies beat him and later denied him water. He also said a deputy used a Taser on him to place him back into a restraint chair.
In April 2016, a federal jury heard the testimony in the case and found there was no evidence to support Braswell’s allegations. By then, only three deputies were still part of the suit.
The jury found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Suing Biloxi
In December 2016, Braswell filed another federal complaint, this time against the city Biloxi and four of its officers, claiming he was arrested by use of “unreasonable, unnecessary and excessive” force when a Biloxi police officer deployed his police K-9, Atlas, to help take Braswell into custody on Dec. 23, 2013.
The chase started, according to court records, after a Biloxi police officer noticed Braswell acting “irrationally” and driving “erratically” in the city of Biloxi.
Authorities later used spike strips to try to stop Braswell, the complaint says, but Braswell kept going and eventually drove to the Biloxi Police Department to surrender, the complaint said.
When he stopped at the Police Department, Braswell alleged the K-9 was deployed without reason to help get him out of his car. The dog, Braswell claims, “repeatedly and severely” bit him on his upper and lower left arm while Braswell was still sitting in the driver’s seat of his car.
He said the dog attack continued after Biloxi officers allegedly dragged him from his car in the parking lot of the police station.
Braswell is alleging the Biloxi officers used “improper and excessive” force when they deployed the drug dog to help take him into custody.
He is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the case.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
