Can you help ID woman Biloxi police say took $950 money order?

Biloxi police need help identifying a woman they say took a money order worth $950 from a Wal-Mart Supercenter store in November 2016.
A customer purchased a money order with $950 at the Money Center inside Wal-Mart on Switzer Road and then walked to the customer service area and put the money order on the counter, Biloxi police Officer Michael Wheeler said.
A woman then took the money order from the customer service area and walked out with it, Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the woman left the store in a silver or gray four-dour sedan. Police believe the vehicle may be a Honda Accord.
The woman is described as thin with long or curly braided hair. On the day of the theft, she was wearing a denim jacket, jeans and carrying a white purse.
Anyone who can help police identify the woman should call Wheeler at 228-702-3052 or call the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112. Tipsters can also email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments