Video provides clues that lead to arrests in Biloxi auto burglary

A Biloxi man caught on camera breaking into a vehicle on February 19 has been caught, police say.
Solomon Williams-Brackett, 19, was arrested on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.
Biloxi Investigator Tom Lamb said a report came in about an unlocked vehicle that had money stolen from it in the early hours of Febrary 19 at Arbor Place Apartments.
Police said a surveillance video from a nearby business showed Williams-Bracket and a juvenile fleeing the scene.
Justice Judge Albert Fountain issued a warrant for Williams-Brackett, who turned himself in. He was taken to the Harrison County jail under a $25,000 bond.
The juvenile is being processed through Harrison County Youth Court, Lamb said.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641, the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 the Criminal Intelligence Unit at mailto:ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments