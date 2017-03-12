South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots from March 11, 2017

Timothy Lee McGillivary, 35, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on March 11, 2017, on a hold from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of carjacking.
Alex Walter McCants Jr., 24, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.
Alexandrea Elizabeth Manguno, 25, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of possession of heroin and misdemeanor charges of careless driving, driving with an expired license and driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol.
Amber Rose Barnett, 21, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on March 11, 2017, on one count each of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.
Andy Steven Guillory, 31, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Gerald Cook, 31, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Pascagoula Police Department on a felony probation warrant.
Daniel Robert Barker, 39, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on two probation warrants from convictions on uttering forgery.
Emily Jean Campbell, 33, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth.
Gary Laroy Hubbard, 25, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Pascagoula Police Department on a charge of burglary and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
Gavin Paul Bellanger, 24, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of possession of heroin.
Julie Ann Doyle, 30, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on drug and burglary charges and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Keith Lamar Parker II, 25, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two bench warrants and misdemeanor charges of careless driving, resisting/obstructing arrest, and giving false identification information.
Larry Wayne Strange, 45, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service on a probation warrant.
Nicholas Alan Sumrall, 23, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Oscar Martain McCall, 39, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on a drug charge and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Peter Neno Lewis, 54, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the D'Iberville Police Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of DUI second offense.
Spring Estelle Reece, 37, was arrested March 11, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on two counts each of possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of DUI, possession of meth, four counts possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tag, suspended driver's license, disobeying a traffic control device, improper turn, no insurance and disorderly conduct.
