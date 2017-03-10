Police nab man accused in Friday bank robbery

A man is in custody in the robbery of the Wells Fargo bank Friday afternoon, Biloxi police Lt. Chris De Back said.
De Back said another agency besides the Biloxi Police Department apprehended the man about 5 p.m. Friday.
After leaving the bank, the robber drove away in a Dodge Dakota pickup, De Back said.
De Back said investigators were questioning the man at the Biloxi Police Department in an attempt to get more information about the robbery.
Police will release more details when they are available.
“We’re in the middle of questioning right now. we’ll have more information soon,” he said.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
