Third suspect in Jackson County armed home invasion pleads guilty

A Jackson County man has pleaded guilty in a home invasion-style robbery where three masked men forced their way inside a home, beat a woman and stole prescription drugs and money.
Bryce Adam Francis, 37, of Tucker Road, is set for sentencing on April 10 on charges of armed robbery, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated assault. Francis was extradited here from Louisiana, where he was being held on other charges.
Prosecutors are recommending Francis receive 30 years, with 18 to serve day-for-day for armed robbery, 25 years with 18 to serve for burglary and 20 years, with 18 to serve for aggravated assault.
A co-defendant, John Jennings Goodenough, 44, pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated assault in May and was sentenced to total of 53 years in prison, with 19 years to serve.
The third suspect, Jimi Denee Sanders, 29, received a 30-year sentence, with 10 years to serve on charges of robbery, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and possession of a controlled substance.
The home invasion occurred Jan. 7, 2013, in the 7100 block of Oakhurst Drive in the St. Andrews community.
At the time of the offense, authorities said the suspects entered the home armed with a knife and an object believed to be a tire iron.
Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn is prosecuting the case.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments