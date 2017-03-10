Man who hacked credit cards of Coast residents must repay millions

An Iranian national who sold stolen credit card and debit card numbers — including those of Mississippians — has been sentenced to prison for 10 years and ordered to make restitution of $36,579,901.56.
Milad Kalantari, 32, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday in a case that involved the sale of about 2.5 million stolen card numbers on his members-only website.
Actual losses are more than $35 million, including more than $26 million in losses to Discover Card and almost $5 million to American Express, the U.S. Attorneys Office said in a news release.
The cards were stolen from customers of Hancock Bank, Keesler Federal Credit Union and Coastal Bank and Trust, among other banks.
Chief District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. gave Kalantari a 120-month prison term for access-device fraud and 60 months for conspiracy to commit identity theft and access-device fraud. Guirola ordered the prison terms to run concurrently for a total of 10 years in prison.
Kalantari ran an international cybercrime scheme uncovered by Homeland Security Investigations.
Before Kalantari’s arrest, an HSI agent in Gulfport bought stolen card information on one of his websites and was given the confidential financial information and personal identification information of 68 Mississippians, court papers show.
He pleaded guilty in October to a conspiracy said to have run for 11 years until January.
Kalantari had recently won the free green card lottery to become a permanent U.S. resident. The lottery is a federal program available for eligible immigrants. HSI agents said they learned Kalantari had won the lottery and planned to move to America.
HSI agents from Gulfport, Tampa and New York City arrested him Dec. 21 as he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments